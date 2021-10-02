Nia Vardalos Tributes ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s Michael Constantine

Nia Vardalos and her reunited My Big Fat Greek WeddingLouis Mandylor, Lainie Kasan, and Gia Cartides paid tribute to Michael Constantine, their costar, on August 31 at the age 94.

“Friends in real life are why our films are so much fun to make,”She wrote. “Cousin Nikki @gia.carides & brother Nick @louismandylorofficial & mom, @lainie_kazan gathered to honor the memory of Michael Constantine, may he rest in peace.”

Constantine was added. “He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon.”

The Instagram post also shared little details about the third installment from the franchise that Deadline hears will involve Toula (Vardalos) and Ian’s (John Corbett) daughter Paris’ (Elena Kampouris) wedding.

Alex Wolff played the role of Paris’ love interest Bennett in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, However, it is unknown who her potential partners could be in the film.

Vardalos Confirmed in April there was a third that had been written but she had not been able to get the indie film project—set to shoot in Greece—insured due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She revealed in her most recent post: “The various variants have made indies difficult, but we are hopeful.”

She joked that she asked for people to stop calling mom when she requested to be in the movie. Addition, “And please do not tell me your ideas, the script is finished. ✏️ (And no Toula and Ian are not grandparents!)”

You can read her entire post below.