Is it possible to lose weight by only doing HIIT workouts?

LivestrongHIIT is a legitimate exercise trend that produces results. However, it isn’t the only workout that will help you lose weight. Healthline According to reports, HIIT can help you lose weight. It burns a lot of calories and shreds fat. This is good news for anyone who wants to lose excess calories quickly. However, you can increase your weight loss by adding another type of training to your HIIT. This will help you maintain your weight loss.

You might also consider strength training to increase muscle mass. Livestrong says that this will replace the fat you lose. Your body will burn more fat if it has more muscle than fat. Verywell Fit. Combining weight training with HIIT can help you build muscle and burn calories. It may be the ultimate way to lose weight when combined with healthy nutrition.