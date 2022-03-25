It was a young family’s first flight

China’s state media reported that the plane crashed Monday after it was carrying a family of young people who were seeking treatment for their daughter.

The story of the family was Among many reported in the mediaIn recent days, this adds to the photo of the 132 passengers on flight MU5735 that went down en route to Guangzhou from Kunming.

Published by China Youth Daily WednesdayAccording to a man claiming to be Wang Baiyang, Gu Hanyu’s sister, Gu Zengqiang’s brother-in law, and Yumo (18 months old) were in the plane. Gu was 26 while Guo was 28.

Wang stated that this was the first time Wang and his family had taken a flight. They were on their way from Guangzhou to have surgery for the little girl who had suffered from a serious illness. parotid fistulaHer neck. He stated that the family was supposed to board an earlier flight, but it was cancelled.

His sister sent two videos to her family before the Boeing 737-8800 flew. Yumo was seen jumping in the airport’s boarding area, and the other showed her laughing and playing peekaboo.

“For the past two days, I felt like I was in a dream. I always felt that I would wake up the next day, and my sister would call me,”He wrote. “Sister, didn’t we say that we would always be there for each other? Who gave you the permission to leave me and this family?”

Wang said that his sister was born deaf. “My cousin and I were afraid to imagine that as the plane crashed, would it affect the normal use of my sister’s hearing aid? Would my sister have a headache?”

His sister met her husband blindly and they tied the knot in a “simple”He wrote that he only had to set up a handful of dinner tables for the ceremony. “My brother-in-law is honest, says little, and is especially good to the child and my sister,” Wang added.

Wang wants to know more about the crash’s cause for now.

“When my dad learned about the plane accident, he fainted immediately and woke up only a few minutes later. Our family has not closed their eyes for three days, and we all want a conclusion as soon as possible — to know what happened to them,”He wrote.

Monday afternoon, MU5735 was lost to Guangxi in southern China. Data from Flight-Tracking Website FlightRadar24.comIt was found that the plane took a deep dive at approximately 30,000 feet.

No survivorsNo cause has been determined.