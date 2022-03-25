‘Ninja Warrior UK’ ITV returns to ITV after three years

Ninja Warrior UK After three years on the air, ITV is bringing back an updated format that allows ordinary contestants to face off against each other. “Ninjas”Both a male as well as a female winner will be selected.

The show’s sixth season from ITV Studios label Potato will enter production in May, seeking two champions for the format based on 25-year-old Japanese show Sasuke In which ordinary people are put to the test on an impossible assault course that was only once fully conquered in the UK.

After a three-year absence, Ben Shephard will return to hosting the eight-parter. Chris Kamara and Rochelle Hues have been the hosts since 2015. “Ninjas,”A team of professional warrior athletes. It will be held in a Saturday night slot.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said the show will be “all new, enhanced and reinvigorated, containing all the electricity, excitement and entertainment needed to make compulsive Saturday night viewing.”

Executive producers are Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, and Helen Tumbridge and commissioners are Rawcliffe and Kevin O’Brien.