3 Ways Station 19 Could Handle Ben’s Decision About Pru’s Future

Warning! Spoiler alert! Station 19March 24, 2009, “Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire.”

Since then Dean Miller In a gas line explosion, a person died , viewers have wondered what’s going to happen to his daughter Pru. Named in honor of the former Station 19 fire captain Pruitt Herrera Pru is legally a member of Ben WarrenAnd Miranda Bailey. Dean did that by completing legal paperwork prior to his death. Dean’s parents, however, wanted to For custody, fight . In “Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire,”Although the couple seemed to be in agreement, Ben requested that he make a major decision regarding his future as an firefighter.

When the Millers showed up to Ben’s house for a meeting with an attorney, the Millers revealed that raising a toddler had become too difficult for them. They wanted Miranda and Ben full custody. They argued for a while over holidays, but eventually came to a compromise. The Millers then asked for one last thing. “Anything,” Ben agreed, which seemed mighty risky, given how much trouble they’d already been through with the Millers. They then said they didn’t want Pru to run the risk of having another parent Die in the line-of-duty Ben asked me to stop working at the fire station. This is a huge request, and I can see why. Station 19It can take this story in three different directions:

Ben Could Quit The Fire Station

With Station 23 closing and some of those firefighters being distributed to other fire stations, there are plenty of people to fill Ben’s position, should he choose to honor the Millers’ request that he quit the fire station. However, Ben feels passionately about his job; he left a position with the hospital to change careers, so it’s unlikely that he’s going to give it up already.

Ben Could Ignore The Millers’ Request And Continue Fighting Fires

Miranda and Ben have the advantage in the custody battle. Dean Miller had already legally given Pru to them. However, caring for a toddler is too much for the Millers. Although Ben could technically call them bluff, he would not be able to ignore their wishes. With the Millers willing to negotiate with them, however, I don’t think Ben will test their good will. Although legally granted custody, there is a risk in engaging in a custody dispute. The court prefers to side with blood relatives.

Ben Could Focus On Station 19’s Other Initiatives

What makes the most sense to me would be some kind of compromise, where Ben would continue working at the fire station, but change his focus to Crisis One — the program Dean started — or getting his PRT running again. Jack also created the Dean Miller Memorial Clinic, which I believe would be a good fit for Ben.

There are many other options. Station 19 could go with this big decision that Ben needs to make, but I don’t think it’s an issue that’s going away. We’ll have to wait and see how complicated Ben makes this issue; he hasn’t exactly been dealing with everything going on in the healthiest way.