Is The Hunger Games ending Netflix soon? What to watch next

It’s safe to say that everybody was looking for a new blockbuster movie franchise to fall in love with in 2012. The Deathly Hallows Part 2 had been the last Harry Potter movie, and it left a huge gap in the cinemagoing experience that many of us were eager to plug. The Hunger Games… was just the right fit.

Gary Ross directed the series’ first installment. Based on Suzanne Collins 2008 novel, it featured Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen.

Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth and others starred in the show. It was a sci-fi tale that will appeal to all ages. This televised Battle Royale story featured 12 characters who were forced to battle to the death to win a television event. It was hugely popular.

The trilogy has evolved into a trilogy with the finale split in two. Not only that but after the last installment, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, premiered in 2015, some have discovered or revisited the series on Netflix. However, the movies won’t be sticking around for much longer. What time will The Hunger Games be leaving Netflix?

Is The Hunger Games ending Netflix soon?

Netflix (USA) will remove all four Hunger Games films on Friday, March 31, 2023. This means that the last day you can watch The Hunger Games films on Netflix (US) is Thursday, March 20, 2023 at midnight. This might surprise some viewers considering that the series were added to the library only in March.

For those who want to check them out before they’re gone, the chronological viewing order is as follows:

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

Fortunately, all of the movies are available to rent on the likes of Amazon Video, YouTube, and Google Play Movies from $3.79 each, so they’ll still be easily accessible on streaming after they’ve left Netflix.

Fans of Hunger Games react

Fans reacted quickly to the announcement that The Hunger Games was leaving Netflix. Some encouraged others to eat fast and work hard.

Here are some tweets you might like:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes

Mockingjay is overrated. The answer is yes. A new Hunger Games film is in the works!

Directed by Francis Lawrence, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes is based on Suzanne’s 2020 novel of the same name and will serve as both the fifth movie in the franchise and also a prequel to the first movie.

Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Josh Andrés Rivera, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, and Burn Gorman are already set to star with a confirmed release date on Friday, November 17th 2023.

There is no better motivation than this to get through the franchise.

