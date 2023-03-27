Mamamoo will soon be releasing presale tickets to the US 2023 tour.

Ticket information for the K-pop band’s 2023 US tour has changed – when are Mamamoo presale and US tour tickets released?

K-pop’s girl band has announced that they will be performing nine concerts in the United States as part of My Con World Tour.

Mamamoo has finally granted the wishes of fans across the pond after confirming their first-ever tour in North America.

Starting with Mr. Ambiguous, the band will deliver a series of spectacular performances featuring their most popular songs. From Mr. What date will the tickets go on sale? Here’s all the information you need…

Are Mamamoo tickets available for presale?

Ticketmaster confirms that the presale tickets will go on sale one day before normal. The original presale had been scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, at 10 a.m.

The presale instead will go live at 10:00 CDT Ticketmaster’s website A platinum presale will also be held simultaneously. On Tuesday, the presale will go live at 10 p.m. CDT.

General on-sale begins at 10 AM CDT Wednesday, March 29. There will be official platinum general tickets available during this period.

You should log in to your Ticketmaster account no later than 10 minutes prior to the official start of sales and verify that you have updated your payment information.

What time does the tour begin and end?

K-pop group K-Pop will begin their US tour in New York on May 16, followed by Baltimore and Atlanta on May 18, respectively.

Next performance will be May 22, in Nashville, Tennessee. There are also gigs in Forth Worth, Chicago, and Glendale, both on May 27.

Their last two concerts as part of the tour are on June 2 in Oakland’s Oakland Arena and on June 4 in Inglewood’s KIA Forum.

US tour dates

Here are the full tour dates, cities, and stadium venues for Mamamoo’s US tour in 2023:

May 16 – Long Island, New York, UBS Arena

May 18 – Baltimore, Maryland, CFG Bank Arena

May 20 – Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

May 22 – Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena

May 24 – Forth Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

May 27 – Chicago, Illinois, Wintrust Arena

May 31 – Glendale, Arizona, Desert Diamond Arena

June 2 – Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

June 4 – Inglewood, California, KIA Forum

