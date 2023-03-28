Meaning behind ‘Fo shizzle, my nizzle’ leads to news anchor being taken off air

Barbie Bassett has been taken off air after she referenced Snoop Dogg’s lyrics, ‘Fo shizzle, my nizzle’ during one of her segments, but what is the meaning behind it?

Snoop Dogg‘s lyrics have taken the spotlight after it was reported that Mississippi morning news anchor, Barbie Bassett has been taken off air for the same.

The term that was used by her was ‘Fo shizzle, my nizzle,’ and it has created quite a controversy.

Meaning behind ‘Fo shizzle, my nizzle’ explored

‘Fo shizzle, my nizzle’ is slang that suggests ‘for sure, my friend.’ This was popularized by another slang expression where ‘nizzle’ stands for the N-word.

This was most commonly used by rappers. reported Dictionary.com. The term became famous when Snoop referenced the same in his hit song Snoop Dogg (What’s My Name Pt. 2).

But he’s not the only one who uses it. It is believed that Jay-Z, Pitbull and other rappers have made use of it.

Take a look at the story of Barbie Bassett

On March 8, Barbie, along with other reporters were talking about the possibility of Snoop’s collaboration with a news journalist.

The phrase was mentioned by her at that point. While there were no immediate actions taken, it became obvious that Barbie had been removed from the news website.

Barbie, WLBT and others haven’t commented yet on their remarks.

Snoop also hasn’t commented yet on the drama.

View Instagram Post

Anchors are often defended by the people

Barbie may have been fired as her name doesn’t appear on the site. There has not been an official announcement.

Nonetheless, people have come to her defense on social media with one writing: “As a representative of the black community we love you and you did nothing wrong.’

Another added: “You did nothing wrong. Please don’t feel like you did.” “They better hire you back,” wrote one more.

“You said NOTHING! We love you! Don’t let them win! Your coworkers should vocally support you,” said one more.

We are here to support you!!” added another.

WeCricket has ‘put on Hold’ a YouTube channel that is causing great distress to its viewers.