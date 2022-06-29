I’m a gardening guru – 4 easy tricks to stop your lawn from turning yellow that won’t break the bank

NOW that summer is well and truly here loads of us will be spending more time in our gardens.

2 There a few reasons why your grass might be yellow and four easy fixes Credit: Getty

Of course, there’s nothing more annoying than when your grass turns a grim shade of yellow and brown.

It turns out there are loads of reasons that this can happen, from hot and dry weather conditions to pesky pets that urinate on the grass.

Luckily, there are some easy fixes that you wont have to fork out loads of cash to do.

Be careful when watering

Tom Hilton, director of outdoor and indoor garden specialists, National Greenhouse told Express.co.uk: “You should water it weekly during summer and when rainfall is scarce to keep it well-nourished.”

So don’t neglect your grass when you water your garden plants!

Not only that, but think about that time that you water your plants and lawn.

Hozelock’s Sarah Dixon explained: “It’s always recommended to water at the start or end of the day, when the temperature is cooler and the sun isn’t as strong, and one benefit of this is that less water will evaporate.

She added that you should also try and water your lawn less frequently, but ensure that it gets drenched when you do.

Cut your grass higher

Although it’s tempting to give your lawn a super short, perfect looking mow, it wont help at all if your grass has turned yellow.

Consumer manager for Johnsons Lawn Seed, Guy Jenkins revealed: “Temporarily raising the height of cut during hot, dry spells reduces stress on grass and can encourage plants to put down deeper roots in search of moisture.”

Remember to rake

Raking up any excess grass after mowing your lawn along with leaves and other debris might seem like a small step but it will make a massive difference to the overall health of your lawn.

Despite grass clippings sometimes being good for using as mulch, too much can attract pests.

Add fertiliser

Gardening whizz Tom explained: “Typically, you should feed your lawn around four to five times a year, spreading out over the seasons.

“But when it comes to summer, you need to feed your lawn twice between the months of May and August as it needs extra energy and nutrients to sustain the accelerated growth during the hottest period.”

It’s also important to go easy on the fertiliser, since overdoing it can make yellow grass look even worse.