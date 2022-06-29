Cassidy Hutchinson Claims President Trump Threw ‘Tantrum’ Inside the White House

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
News

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson reveals shocking claims at the sixth January 6 committee hearing. She testifies that she was told former President Trump tried to wrestle control of the steering wheel inside the presidential limousine from Secret Service agents. Hutchinson also told how Trump threw a temper tantrum inside the White House dining room after hearing Attorney General Bill Barr say there was no evidence of election fraud in an interview.

