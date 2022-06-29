Paris Hilton Shares Insight Into Her Bond With “Sister” Britney Spears

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

“She’s one of the kindest people in the world and is such an angel,” the 41-year-old shared about Britney. In reference to the glitz and glam of Hollywood, Paris added, “She is not like any of the people in this town. She means a lot to me.”
 
Although Britney’s big day was quite emotional for those in attendance, that’s not to say there wasn’t tons of fun to be had—which as fans saw on social media, came easily during the singer’s reception. And yes, if you’re wondering about Paris singing her 2006 hit, “Stars Are Blind,” during the festivities, that did happen. However, as Paris—who wed Carter Reum in 2021—revealed, the Simple Life star had a few other stars join in, too.

Latest News

Previous articleAmerica’s Got Talent: Watch The Emotional Performance That Changed Heidi Klum’s Mind About Hitting The Golden Buzzer

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact