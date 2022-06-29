Paris Hilton Shares Insight Into Her Bond With “Sister” Britney Spears

“She’s one of the kindest people in the world and is such an angel,” the 41-year-old shared about Britney. In reference to the glitz and glam of Hollywood, Paris added, “She is not like any of the people in this town. She means a lot to me.”



Although Britney’s big day was quite emotional for those in attendance, that’s not to say there wasn’t tons of fun to be had—which as fans saw on social media, came easily during the singer’s reception. And yes, if you’re wondering about Paris singing her 2006 hit, “Stars Are Blind,” during the festivities, that did happen. However, as Paris—who wed Carter Reum in 2021—revealed, the Simple Life star had a few other stars join in, too.