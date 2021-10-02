I used to be a minimum wage worker folding clothes. I now have my first million and I own 3 homes. Here’s how it happened.

Katharina Mazepa, a minimum wage worker who folded clothes at Forever 21 just a few short years ago, was still earning a living.

Fast forward to 2021, and the model, originally from Vienna, Austria, walked on the runway for the same brand at Miami Swim Week. She also bought three properties and made her first million dollars at age 25.

8 Katharina Mazepa, 25, made her first million and also bought three properties Credit: Supplied

She says Fabulous “It just feels surreal, I’m in a place far beyond what I dared to imagine. It fills me with gratitude, but I never take anything for granted.”

Katharina, now 26, worked six months at minimum wage as a 16-year-old and quit when her modeling career took off.

She said that her first job was minimum-wage, and she was folding clothes at Forever 21.

“I remember always looking up at their billboards with these beautiful models.

8 It’s a far cry to her previous minimum wage job in Forever 21 folding clothes. Credit: Supplied

“It was a wonderful moment. I was modelling at Miami Swim Week when Forever 21 asked me to be its model. It was surreal. It was like coming full circle.

“The shop job was certainly hard work. It teaches you the value of money and of your time, how hard you have to work to make €8 (£6.90) an hour. It made me think harder.

“I decided to take up modeling after quitting my job as a minimum wage worker. It’s been up and down, my family weren’t super supportive of me when I started.

“They had a more traditional mentality and said ‘you should find something stable’But modelling has always made my heart feel alive.

“It’s rewarding and fun. It’s enabled me to see the world and be financially independent at a young age.

“I was crowned Miss Vienna when I was 18 and that’s when I started to take modelling more seriously. It was an international experience for me. I lived briefly in Singapore, followed by Barcelona, Munich and South Africa.

“But in the long run, I always wanted to move to the United States.”

8 Katharina was afraid when lockdown came – but she decided that her career would be a social media model. Credit: Supplied

8 Her Instagram community of over 1.6million has enabled her to earn $1 million Credit: Supplied

Despite seeing early success in modelling, Katharina still finished school and got a degree in environmental engineering from University of Vienna.

Her dream of moving to America came true two years ago. She first moved to Washington DC in order to fulfill her dream, before moving to Miami, Florida in January 2020.

Shilo Mazepa (32), an American diplomat, is her husband. They met in Vienna and married in Sorento in June 2019.

Katharina’s career was impacted by the pandemic a few months later.

All these jobs were lined up, and then came the pandemic. It was crazy. I went from being very booked to not knowing where my next pay cheque would come from. So I turned to social media. Katharina Mazepa

She said, “I immigrated two years ago right before the pandemic. All my modeling jobs in America – traditional shoots, runway shows – were lined up. ‘poof’.

“It was a crazy period because I went super booked and didn’t know where my next pay check was coming from. I turned to social media for help.

“Things were going well for me, but suddenly all was lost and I began to think that it was a fluke. ‘oh my goodness, what now?’It was an incredibly frightening moment.

“Then I thought…” ‘how can I use this very unfortunate situation to grow, think outside of the box and advance my career?’

“I focused my efforts on social media. My Instagram followers grew from 40,000 in March 2020, to nearly 1.7 million now, in just a year and a half.

“I created a business plan and analyzed my followers. What can I do to engage my audience? What posts work the best? What are the best posts? My followers are where? I am just trying to understand them.

“I answered all the comments and posted every day. I just responded to them. It suddenly exploded. People were using their phones more during the pandemic. It worked amazing.

“I began to get brand deals, which was hugely beneficial financially. Now traditional modelling is opening up again, I’ve been discovered by clients who wouldn’t have seen me if it wasn’t for social media.

“One my dream brands, Guess found me through Instagram and booked a campaign with me.

8 Katharina now books jobs for Guess’ modelling campaign via Instagram Credit: Supplied

8 She also has an OnlyFans, but she claims the content will be ‘all PG13. Credit: Supplied

Social media is a major factor in the US’s modeling industry. If you go to castings, clients will ask about your following, because they want to know what audience they’re going to reach.

The two industries complement each other. You’ll get opportunities to book jobs in the fashion world because of social media, or the rates will be higher if the client knows you’ve got a big following.

“I made my millionth dollar earlier this year, during the summer. Social media has made it so easy. It was unbelievable. I don’t take anything for granted.

I focused my attention on social media, and my Instagram following grew from 40k by March 2020 to almost 1m today. I created a business strategy and thoroughly analysed my following. Katharina Mazepa

“I’m a member of OnlyFans and it has made my life easier. I enjoy connecting with my fans one-on-one.

“Honestly it’s PG13 stuff, very similar to my Instagram, I’m proud of every single piece of content I post and love telling my family and friends about it.

“I post a lot of behind the scenes stuff from shoots. It’s just bonus material which hasn’t been posted on Instagram. It’s work you can do from anywhere, which is amazing.”

Katharina shares her tips for growing your social networks Every day, post To keep your followers engaged Analyze your following: Learn what they want to see from you & why Hone your skills: Learn to be your own photographer, editor, make-up artist & hair stylist Engage your followers Respond to comments & messages Make smart decisions with your moneyThis won’t last forever, so don’t forget!

Katharina begins her day with a 8 a.m. workout. Next, she meditates and writes a day’s to-do lists.

She shoots content on two days a week, and then spends her time editing photos and creating social media strategies.

Katharina isn’t spending her money on designer shoes or bags, but she has been investing in three Washington rental flats, one of which she just sold, and cash in the stock market.

She said, “This job can be very up-and-down.” It can be very busy at times, but it can also be quite quiet. This is why you have to be smart about your money.

“This job is very temporary. You never really know how long you’ll be able to work in the fashion industry, so you have to take advantage of offers while you can.

“I want push myself, but I wouldn’t think.” ‘OK I’ve made a lot of money, I’m comfortable, I can stop’.

“I want my family and myself to be financially stable.

“It’s my most important advice to models, make smart, sustainable decisions when you have the freedom.

“You want to be financially independent in the long run, not only in the good days.”

We previously spoke to another woman who dropped out of college and made $1m on Instagram by 25 – she’s even bought a four-bed house with a pool.

8 Katharina believes it’s important to invest in an unpredictable industry. Credit: Supplied