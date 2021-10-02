‘Legendary’ Mom shares how petty she tells her husband that she’s annoyed when she’s at dinnertime.

NO matter how much you love your partner, there will always be a time when you’re annoyed at them for something they’ve done.

But if you’ve got children and don’t want to argue with your partner in front of them, here’s something for you.

2 To show she is annoyed, a woman shares the plate of dinner she cooked for her husband. Credit: TikTok/@simply_leahmez

One woman showed her support ‘passive aggressive’Way to let her know that her partner is upset and people are calling her it ‘genius’.

Leah Mendoza posted this video to her TikTok Account ‘simply_leahmez’.

Leah takes the plate and places it on the table. She then throws the knife down and the fork down.

But it’s not just a standard dinner.

The food plate contains peas, fish fingers and potato letters. “You pissed me off today.”

We can hear Leah’s child crying in the background, proving this dinner time message is the perfect way to show your partner that you are annoyed, without arguing in front of your children.

She said: “When he’s annoyed you but you won’t argue in front of the children.

“So passive aggression it is.”

Leah claimed that her partner was “acting up all day”To express her frustration, she gave her this meal.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

The video has received over 436.6k views.

It has been liked by 13k people, 328 comments, and 1,445 shared.

One person said: “Brilliant, that’s a good one. Made my night.”

An additional: “That’s pretty amazing though.”

A third comment: “Totally doing this next time.”

2 Many left the dinner in a state of shock. Credit: TikTok/@simply_leahmez

Meanwhile, a mum leaves a secret message in husband’s breakfast whenever they argue & people are thrilled by her level of pettiness.

A woman also reveals how to get rid of a hate bite with a WHISK. People are left confused.