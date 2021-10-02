To make stainless steel appliances sparkle, cleaning gurus swear by TOOTHPASTE

By Tom O'Brien
It doesn’t matter how often you clean the kitchen, marks and scratches can still remain on appliances.

It can be frustrating to realize that you have cleaned everything but your kitchen appliances are still not as sparkling as you would like.

3

Tanya used an older toothbrush and whitening toothpaste to cook her rice.Credit: Instagram/@tanyahomeinspo/
3

Use a soft cloth to gently rub the toothpaste in.Credit: Instagram/@tanyahomeinspo/

Fear not, one Instagram user shared how regular TOOTHPASTE is used to polish stainless steel appliances so they look new.

Tanya TanyaHomeInspoThe video has already been shared by more than 10k people.

Tanya writes in the caption: “I love this little hack. If you want to make your stainless steel shine like the top of the Christleton building use toothpaste.”

Tanya just uses a toothbrush and applies toothpaste to it.

Tanya then uses toothpaste to scrub her stainless steel appliances.

Tanya will scrub in the toothpaste, then wipe off any extra with a dry, clean towel to polish it.

Amazing results! Instantly, the scratches that used to be on her rice cooker vanished.

Tanya suggests that you use a whitening toothpaste for the best results.

Toothpaste can be used in your bathroom and kitchen, as well as to polish and clean silver jewellery.

You can use toothpaste to polish silver jewellery by using a pea-sized amount. Rub it into the jewelry with your finger or cotton buds, and let it rest for five more minutes before you wash it off in warm water.

It will instantly give your jewelry a shine and eliminate any tarnishing.

Because toothpaste is mildly abrasive, such as baking soda, it polishes metal well.

Tanya’s video was watched by many people who were eager to see the hack in action and want to make it their own.

One user wrote: “Didn’t know that! Thanks for the tip!”

Tanya’s hack was confirmed by another individual: “This is how I polish my silver! It works great”

A third person made the comment: “No I didn’t know but I do now!”

3

All scratch marks are gone and the results are amazingCredit: Instagram/@tanyahomeinspo/

Tanya shows you how to clean grimy walls in a matter of minutes, and your house will smell incredible.

Tanya shared with us how to keep your sofa smelling fresh between washes.

You can also see Tanya at work removing stubborn sweat stains using just two ingredients.

This cleaning fan shows how to dry clothes faster and keep them fresher indoors during winter.

