How Zoë Kravitz Responded To The Brouhaha Between Will Smith And Chris Rock At The Oscars Ceremony She Attended

The 94th Academy Awards made history with both the wins and the decorum. As Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscars Many interpretations of what happened in the aftermath have emerged on the internet and in pop culture. The Batman star Zoë Kravitz is the latest celebrity to respond to the brouhaha, as she was in attendance at this past weekend’s Oscars, and witnessed it all first hand.

Posting a photo of herself on the carpet for Vanity Fair’s Oscar party, Kravitz shared her stunning look on Instagram . Below is a full view of this look.

The blue carpet shot was glamorous, but so were the emotions about the night’s most famous turn. Shown in the caption from her social media post, Zoë Kravitz’s specific take on the Will Smith/Chris Rock incident read as follows:

Here’s a picture of me at the party after my award show. It shows us apparently screaming profanities, and even assaulting others on stage.

Zoë Kravitz’s sentiments have been shared by quite a few of her peers in light of Sunday’s Oscar fiasco. Jim Carrey’s comments on the matter had him “sickened” Witnessing the slap, which Kravitz shared during a morning program interview earlier this week, he felt compelled to share it with his viewers. Kravitz’s post even saw comments commenting her on both her look and her stance, as her Rough NightIllana Glazer, co-star of the movie, dropped by to share the following:

the looks are killer, the captions are the tone of reality i’m living for

The most recent developments in this story. Smith publicly apologizes for his actions The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is currently handling the matter. It was not long thereafter Chris Rock declined charges from the LAPD The matter is likely to be closed as it relates to the men involved. It certainly won’t stop the chatter surrounding the moment, as The Academy’s official investigation is still ongoing.

The proceedings’ eventual results/judgments will undoubtedly reopen the discussions. If the talks stop in the interim, that is. So long as commentary like the remarks provided by Zoë Kravitz and others continues to make itself known, the court of public opinion will still be in session. As in any other situation, we can only hope for a quick resolution. And that everyone can agree to part.