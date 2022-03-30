Mindy Kaling posts a photo of herself wearing a sheer corset and skirt

Mindy Kaling shared a picture wearing a black gown with a sheer corset & fishnet skirt.

In an Instagram post, she joked that she would stop posting about the outfit. “thirst traps.”

Kaling is having fun with bolder styles that feature sheer details and deep necklines.

Mindy Kaling has been having fun with more daring fashion lately.

Tuesday was the day that the actress shared Take a picture of yourselfDion Lee designed the black midi-length dress. The $1,310 for a garment had a corset bodice made with sheer lace, and a knee-length skirt covered with a fishnet lining.

Kaling, who was dubbed by Hayley AtkinThe outfit was paired with Jimmy Choo heels, a sterling clutch and an oversized diamond ring by.

“I promise this is my last thirst trap pic from this weekend!”The actress wrote. “Now we can go back to videos of me cooking meatloaf or whatever.”

Kaling’s post has been liked by many celebrities, with over 297,000 views at the time this article was written.

Her former “Office”Angela Kinsey, costar, wrote. “Mindy!!! Damn!!! 🔥🙌”Reese Witherspoon was also added: “Keep all the 🔥 pics going!”

A few days earlier on Sunday, Kaling won over her fans on Instagram again with her Vanity Fair Oscar Party look: a Dolce & Gabbana gown with an asymmetrical, bedazzled bodice, and a yellow skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The dressA second piece of yellow fabric was attached to the single strap. This created a cape-like effect.

These two looks — as well as others she wore this month — show a recent shift in Kaling’s fashion, which She frequently posts pictures to InstagramHer 6.2 million followers. Her style has changed over the years. The trend is towards elegant and casual looks.Kaling seems to be moving towards more edgy styles. She is adding sheer details to her wardrobe and deep necklines.

She wore this Saturday a two-piece Moschino setThis included a straight-skirted jacket and a cropped jacket that was worn with no shirt underneath. Instead, it was secured with a small clasp beneath its neckline. Kaling completed the look by adding a small handbag and pointed pumps.

On Friday, she wore a glamorous gown. The Magda Butrym $1,700 designThis was sleeveless, with a plunging neckline. A rose-shaped accessory was placed above the chest.

To give The lookKaling styled her hair in loose waves that gave off an even more dramatic look.