Amy Schumer Still Triggered by Will Smith’s Slap

Amy Schumer, host of the Oscars ceremony, posted on Instagram that she was still “stunned”Will Smith’s actions at Hollywood’s largest night.

Smith slapped Chris Rock on Sunday as he presented an award for a joke about Chris Rock’s wife’s hair. Jada pinkett Smith has been open with her story about her hair loss due to alopecia.

Schumer, who was there with Wanda Sykes (Region Hall) and Wanda Sykes, posted a reflection on the event in her latest Instagram post.

“I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall,”Schumer began by adding a caption to a photograph of herself.

“But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing,”The stand-up comedian went on.

“So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad,”Schumer wrote. “Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

Previous post, shared on MondaySchumer said that she “jaw is still on the floor,”It appeared that this was a reference the incident.

After the incident, Smith offered to apologize to Rock and the Academy

Smith has since apologized for his actions.

After winning the best actor award, he gave his acceptance speech “King Richard,”The actor made an apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees. Rock received an Instagram apology the next day. He also apologized the Williams family for being the subject of the biopic. “King Richard,”This was what won him the award Sunday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department’s statement, Rock did not file a report against Smith because he slapped him. However, the Academy stated that they do not. “condone violence”The Academy leadership has initiated a formal review. Variety obtained a letter from the Academy leadership stating that the Academy will conduct a formal review. “few”It will take weeks for the entire process to be completed.





Celebrities, comedians, as well as the general public, have been divided by the incident.

People magazine was told by Tiffany Haddish that Smith had decided to become a writer. “stand up”For his wife, was “the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

People magazine was told by Tiffany Haddish that Smith had decided to become a writer. "stand up" For his wife, was "the most beautiful thing I've ever seen."

Jim Carrey also told Gayle King that Gayle King was on his mind. "CBS Mornings" He was last week earlier in the week. "sickened" Smith won the Oscars best actor award with a standing ovation.