Hogwarts Legacy – Is It Worth it On PS4? – comparison to the PS5 version

It’s now also available on PS4 and Xbox One, but can these older consoles handle such a wide open world?

Take off and fly around a magical world.

We’ve played both PlayStation versions to compare the performance on PS4 and PS5.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re considering buying Hogwarts Legacy on PS4.

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 and PS4 comparison of resolution

Hogwarts Legacy is playable in 1440p on PS5 in performance mode. The result will be a stunningly crisp picture.

The resolution of your PS4 will vary depending on the type you have.

The PS4 Pro is capable of running the game in 1080p while the PS4 only supports 900p.

You may want to choose the PS5 version if you are concerned about resolution.

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 frame rate comparison vs PS4

Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 can be played at 60fps when in performance mode. However, the frame rate will drop to 45-50fps once you switch to quality or ray-tracing mode.

This version of PS4 is set to 30fps but maintains a constant rate across all environments.

You can enable the framerate, and achieve up to 60fps within buildings.

However, it will not be stable, and the PS4’s lack of VRR support means that we don’t recommend it.

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 and PS4 comparison of loading times

The main difference between the PS5 and PS4 versions is the following.

Fast loading times on PS5 are usually five seconds or under, resulting in smooth gameplay.

If you play on PS4 Pro or PS4, you can expect to wait around 40 seconds for each game load.

You will notice the difference in speed when you play, and so it is likely that you’ll choose this version.

This article was written by Ryan Woodrow & Georgina Yount on behalf GLHF.