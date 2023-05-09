Under two hours away from the UK is the country that has the best beaches in Europe.

It has been announced that the European country with most Blue Flag beaches is Spain.

This is good news for Brits as this country is close to us and our favorite holiday destination.

Spain’s 30-year streak as the leading beach hotspot in the world continues.

There are 627 Blue Flag beachs in this country, more than anywhere else on the planet.

Blue Flag Beaches are awarded for factors such as accessibility, biodiversity, safety and water quality.

When a beach is awarded the “coveted” status, it’s likely that you will find clean, pure water and a safe, accessible coastline.

Valencian Community boasts 153 Blue Flag beach – the most of any region in Spain.

Andalusia came in second, with 148 Blue Flags. Galicia was third, with 125, and Catalonia took fourth with 120.

Playa de Muro on Majorca, and Puerto Banus at Marbella are two examples of Blue Flag Beaches.

Spain is home to 97 Blue Flag Marinas as well as five Blue Flag Tourist Boats.

Marc Pritchard is the Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey España, said: “Spain’s reputation as a world leader in terms of the quality of its beaches is a major tourism draw.

Spanish beaches are a popular destination for holidaymakers and second-home owners who want to be near the ocean.

Greece is second with 581 Blue Flag beachs, followed by Turkey (397).

Recent research has shown that the occurrence of a number AVIS, an international car rental provider, has identified the most secluded beaches across Spain.

Ezaro Beach is one of Spain’s most beautiful hidden beaches. It has a stunning location on the West Coast with clear water and long stretches of sandy beach.

This area remains relatively unspoiled as the cliffs surround it and are only accessible by foot.

This quiet beach is perfect for holidaymakers who want to sunbathe, surf and swim.

As well as Ezaro Beach there are several other secluded beaches on the list including Os Frades Beach on the northwest coast, Cala Forn Beach on the Costa Brava and Ladeira Beach on Spain’s west Coast.

There are several other lesser-known beaches dotted around the country too – including Cala Pedrosa which is an 800m walk from the main border.

