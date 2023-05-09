I’m a personal stylist & there are loads of bargains to nab in H&M at the moment – steer clear of the trousers though

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
After hours of testing and trial, shopping in high-street shops is often a matter of luck. 

There are many nice things in stores, but sometimes it is difficult to tell what they are.

Stylist Yulia went to H&M o share what you should pick up and what you should avoid

3

Stylist Yulia went to H&M o share what you should pick up and what you should avoid
Yulia says the H&M trousers are a definite no as they are see though

3

Yulia says the H&M trousers are a definite no as they are see though
The personal stylist said the sets only work if you are smaller than 5'6

3

The personal stylist said the sets only work if you are smaller than 5'6

One fashion stylist has shared her advice on the best bits to buy in H&M right now. 

Online video TikTok Yulia Yermark said: “I’m a personal stylist and this is what you should pick and what you should leave at H&M right now.”

First the stylist started with the H&M embroidered A line skirt. 

The piece is selling for £29.99 online and can be paired with a £17.99 detailed drawstring detailed top. 

Yulia said: “This skirt was giving me all the Zimmerman vibes.”

“This is your perfect mini skirt for your next trip.”

Fashion expert warns against white linen because of one important reason. 

Yulia said H&M’s £34.99 white linen blend trouser pants are see-through. 

“White linen pants are a must for summer, but these are really see through and I really didn’t love the fit of them.”

But that doesn’t mean all linen is a flop, Yulia loved H&M’s Linen-blend tie-belt dress for £39.99.

“I absolutely loved this linen vest.”

“Super sophisticated and perfect for office looks during summer.”

Also available is the beige blazer. 

Yulia finished off her shop with H&M’s green and white matching skirt and cami set. 

The set, she says is not ideal for people taller or shorter than 5’6″. 

“This set had so much potential, but if you’re taller than 56ft it is definitely too short.”

Yulia’s video gained over 200,000 views. 

One user said: “Way too short for the office.”

Another said: “It’s all a matter of taste.”

“The blazer dress unfortunately has to be dry cleaned which is not ideal for everyday use,” a third viewer argued.

