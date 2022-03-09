Hillary Clinton laughs when asked if she’ll run for president again

Despite There are rumblings that the opposite is trueIn certain circles, Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and presidential candidate, does not intend to run for President again. When asked about her plans to run for president again, Clinton said that she did not plan on doing so. “Morning Joe” if she’d be open to running, Clinton quite literally laughed out loud.

Clinton appeared on the MSNBC program in conjunction with winning the Forbes International Women’s Day Lifetime Achievement Award, and towards the end of the conversation co-host Mika Brzezinski asked if Clinton would be open to running for president again sometime in the future.

The ex-senator laughed and replied, “Well no. But I am certainly going to be active in supporting women running for office and other candidates who I think should be re-elected or elected, both women and men, because I think there’s a bit debate going on, as you know so well Mika, in our country but in other countries as well, about the future of democracy, of economic opportunity, of climate change, of health and other important issues. So I will stay active in all of those debates.”

Brzezinski responded, “We need you, Madam Secretary.”

Some have called on Clinton to re-enter the race for the presidency in 2024, as President Joe Biden is struggling with low polling numbers. Clinton seems to be sticking to the assertion that 2016, was her last bid for president.

Former Senator from New York ran first for President in 2008. She lost the Democratic Primary defeat to Barack Obama, who would then win the general election. Clinton served as Obama’s Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013, at which point she departed the post to explore a presidential bid. Clinton lost the general election in 2016 to Donald Trump after winning the Democratic Primary.