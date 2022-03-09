Eva Longoria Wears Semi-Sheer Dress In ‘Golden Moment’ Insta Post

Eva LongoriaRecently, she stunned her Instagram followers with a stunning Instagram post. The actress, who appeared in the romantic 2020 film, stunned her followers with a glamorous Instagram post. Sylvie’s LoveShe took some time to do an amateur photoshoot in order to showcase her outfit.

Longoria’s Glam, Gold Look

“A little golden moment,”She captioned the photos, which show Longoria posing in front of and inside the tub. The photos show Longoria wearing a sheer, sparkly, and stunning dress. Although the dress is long and floor-length, it has a semi-transparent fabric and bodycon fit that show off a lot.

Longoria completed the look by wearing gold hoop earrings, matching bangle bracelets, and gold slingback peep toe heels. The actress is well-known for her exceptional fashion sense. She has also launched her own clothing line.

Fans loved the outfit photos and commented with flame and red hearts emojis. “Omgomgomg BREATHTAKING!!!!”One person wrote. One other person commented. “Golden goddess. Love u.”

Her acting career and personal life

Longoria started her career in soap operas and was featured in popular programs such as General Hospital The Young and the RestlessShe was only 19 years old, but her role in Housewives who are desperate.

Since then, the actress has appeared in blockbuster movies like The Heartbreak Kid The Boss baby: Family BusinessTelevision shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jane the Virgin. Her personal life is just as dramatic and important as her roles.

Longoria’s second marriage to San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker ended after six years. The actress had discovered hundreds of text messages from Parker to another woman, who turned out to be the wife of Brent Barry, Parker’s former teammate.

Longoria has since found love again, marrying Mexican businessman José Antonio Bastón Patiño, who previously served as the president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America. In 2018, Santiago was born to the couple.

Longoria’s New Business

Actress Longoria is currently promoting Casa Del Sol – a brand of tequila she launched in September last year. Longoria Recent video posted celebrating her attendance at the South Beach Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits festival, where she met with store owners who sell the tequila.

Longoria might be juggling big roles, a new business venture, and family life, but the actress makes it seem easy — especially when looking at her glamorous Instagram posts.

