Many American Billionaires Want Club Membership

Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch, announced that he will sell Chelsea FC, an English soccer club.

A group led by Swedish billionaire Hansjörg Wyss appeared to be early front-runners.

A number of billionaires in America are poised to increase the ante for the club which is valued at more than $3Billion.

Roman Abramovich, Russian oligarch and billionaire, declared his intention to sell Chelsea FC in England’s Premier League shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

ESPN, Abramovich wants “at least” $3.9 billion (£3 billion) for the club. Chelsea FC was valued in 2008 at $3.2 Billion Forbes has just released the most recent valuations for the top soccer clubs. Abramovich, who purchased the parent company of Chelsea for $230 millions in 2003, became the owner of Chelsea.

Here’s a list of names that are said to be interested in the Premier League powerhouse.