Hilary Duff’s Son Luca Comrie Is All Grown Up in Rare London Outing

Hilary Duff recently accompanied her 11-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie—who the actress shares with ex Mike Comrie—to a London West End production of Back to the Future, The Musical, and the trip was everything dreams are made of.

This is the occasion: Lizzie McGuire actress donned a silk blouse black bottoms, while Luca sported a camo-print jacket, olive shirt and red pants. To make the evening at the Adelphi Theatre even more special, the duo also took photos with cast members Cory English and Will Haswell, both of whom were dressed in costume, as Doctor Emmett Brown and Dave McFly, respectively.

It comes a week since Hilary posted a touching tribute to Luca (who recently turned 11).

Hilary: “Getting to double digits is just a matter of time, and how can we be at 11 already?” On Instagram, 21 March 2018, I wrote this. It’s been only a day, but it looks like 11 on your boy. You will be a champion in this next year’s butt, I am sure. (Sorry for my day late…, you keep us all very busy) love you beyond how my brain and heart can compute.”