Flight attendants reveal why they hate ‘gate lice’ – are you one of them?

An expert on travel and FLIGHTS has shared the reasons why passengers are so hateful of waiting at the boarding gates.

A flight board can be extremely stressful. It is best to slow down and avoid getting in too much traffic.

2 One flight attendant revealed the reasons they dislike “gate lice”. Credit: Credit to: credit: caiaimage / Alamy Stock Photo

Flight attendant and co-creator of the blog Two Guys on a Plane Rich Henderson explained that cabin crew members have a word for people who crowd the boarding gate.

He said Business Insider Flight attendants call “gate lice” passengers who wait in line before they board.

He advised against crowding the boarding gate.

You really don’t have any business at the gate if your frequent flyers and high-ranking people can’t get on the plane or your crew members aren’t close enough to it.

Rich isn’t alone in finding passengers that queue up early to be annoying.

Bonnie Tsai is the founder of Beyond Etiquette, an etiquette consulting company. She explained that crowding the gate creates a larger line which slows down the process.

Then she told Washington Post: “You should steer clear of standing in line at the gate before your boarding group.

“It may also cause other travellers and the gate agents to become frustrated.

“Lining up before your boarding group is called won’t get you to your destination any sooner. Be considerate, and you’ll all get where you’re going.”

The flight attendants don’t like passengers trying to board an aircraft after their group is already called.

Because holidaymakers can cause disruption to the whole process if they board with the wrong group.

Another travel expert has revealed how to speed up your boarding process.

