Tale Of The Nine Tailed Season 2 release date has been revealed

The release date for the popular K-drama Tale Of The Nine Tailed, season 2, which is called Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938, has been confirmed

Starring K-drama fans’ forever crush Lee Dong Wook, the first look of the fantasy drama has already raised anticipation for the upcoming release. Kim Bum and Dong Wook are also returning for season 2. The cast also includes Penthouse’s star Kim So Yeon, and Itaewon Class’s star Ryu Kyung Soo.

Tale Of Nine Tailed 1938 is set to be released May 6, at 9:20 PM KST/8.20 AM ET. The popular K-drama Tale Of The Nine Tailed season 2 will return after its three year absence.

According to the schedule, K-drama viewers will receive two episodes each Saturday and Sunday starting May 6.

Tale Of Nine Tailed: Season 2, cast and everything we know

Tale Of Nine Tailed fans are happy for Gumiho, but season 2 will tell how Gumiho was brought to life by an accident.

Kim Bum will play the part of half Gumiho brother and cause even more havoc. Along with Lee Dong Wook’s main lead Gumiho, fans will be seeing former goddess Ryu Hong Joo, portrayed by Kim So Yeon who has a romantic history with Lee Yeon.

Ryu Kyung Soo plays Cheon Mo Young (previous mountain god) as the main character in this season.

Loyal fans of Lee Dong Wook who have already watched Goblin can’t wait to see the actor in another historical/ fantasy drama.

Season 1: Where can I watch it?

Netflix offers the option to watch the first season quickly before season 2. The first season has a total of sixteen episodes on Netflix and the run time of the show goes on an average of 65–70 minutes.

