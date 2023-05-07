Here are my best gardening tips for those who don’t have a lot of money to spend.

Self-confessed broke girl reveals her gardening hacks to those who are on a tight budget, including how you can avoid expensive pots.

Ellie suggests looking for pallets or decking to be used as borders and to cover your flowerbeds with free mulch.

2 Ellie shared her best tips with TikTok for budget gardeners, including how to find cheap tools for gardening and mulch free for flowerbeds. Credit: TikTok/@elliebagwell

2 She also recommended using free pallets to create flowerbed borders. Credit: TikTok/@elliebagwell

The expert also suggested buying cheap 5-gallon buckets for use as pots for flowers or to house your tomato plants.

Know online as @elliebagwellThe content creator shares gardening hacks and other DIY tips with her 122,000 subscribers.

In a new TikTok reel, she said: “I’m back with more broke girl garden hacks. Let’s go!

“If you’re low on space and you have large plants like tomatoes that like to be planted deep, five-gallon buckets work perfect.

“If you get lucky, you can find five-gallon buckets on marketplace for free. If not, they’re still pretty inexpensive from the hardware store.”

Second tip: Look for mulch that is free to use in your planters and flowerbeds.

She continued: “You can get free mulch in certain areas.

“You can go on chipdrop.com Find someone willing to give you free mulch.

“Or you can find your local lumber or tree trimming company and they will probably have some free mulch that they can deliver straight to your house.

“Get free pallets!

Pallets are available for free. All of this is pallet wood, and my pallet wood came from a cabinet maker that’s local to me.”

A savvy saver suggested you also check auctions for tools and furniture.

She added: “Auctions are a great place to find gardening tools for very inexpensive.”

The video was viewed 48,600 times and received more than 3,500 views.

In the comments, her green-fingered followers shared their reactions, with one writing: “I needed this thank you.”

“This is one of the best channels!!! A single mom wants a backyard garden, but they can be very expensive. Im so happy you are sharing your tips,” commented another.

Someone else suggested: “You can also check with bars/restaurants to see if they have left over five gallon buckets.”

“Pallets can usually be found behind large stores. and restaurants throw away 5gal pickle buckets,” shared another.