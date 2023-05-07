KISS Paul Stanley Makes New Statement Following Controversial Comments on Gender-Affirming Young Care

Paul Stanley, the guitarist of KISS and its frontman, has made new remarks about those who opt for gender affirming surgery. His previous comments had criticized gender-affirming care among youth.

“While my thoughts were clear, my words clearly were not,” Stanley said in a statement on Twitter Thursday that didn’t touch on children but addressed a broader group. “I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery. It’s hard to fathom the kind of conviction that one must feel to take those steps.”

In a previous tweet, Stanley expressed criticism of adults who “mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad.”

Others felt that he was misrepresenting and undermining the importance of gender-affirming youth care.

Political commentator Keith Olbermann was among Stanley’s critics: “It’s not a ‘game,’ you a–hole. It’s a GAME what you are doing. What they face — internally and now externally due to stupid panicky fascists like you, externally — is an excruciating ordeal.”

There are many medical associations, such as the American Medical AssociationThe American Academy of Pediatrics You can also read about the American Psychological AssociationIn many cases, this type of care could save a person’s life.

Stanley concluded his latest statement by making a promise that he would later elaborate on his views in another platform.

“A paragraph or two will remain far too short to fully convey my thoughts or point of view,” he wrote, “so I will leave that for another time and place.”