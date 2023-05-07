Another huge star has to withdraw from the Coronation Concert at the Last Minute

One of Coronation Concert’s biggest stars, one of its most well-known names has been forced to drop out.

Zoe Ball expressed her “total guts” for having to skip the event.

The star-studded Coronation Concert is taking place tonight

Tonight, the star-studded Coronation Concert will take place.
Zoe Ball said she was forced to pull out after falling ill

Zoe Ball has withdrawn from the race after becoming ill

It comes after pop star Freya Ridings also pulled out of the Coronation Concert due to sickness.

She tweeted that morning she was unable to attend the Windsor Castle preparations and instead had been bedridden.

The Radio 2 breakfast star tweeted: “Absolutely gutted… the sickness bug has got me” along with a queasy-face emoji.

Was meant to head to Windsor Castle.

Zoe explained that her Radio 2 colleagues Scott Mills and Dermot O’Leary would be handling the broadcast instead, adding: “I’m heading back to bed.”

A line-up of singers will perform in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests tonight to celebrate the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Take That, Paloma, Faith, Olly, and Take That will all be performing on stage.

Freya, the Lost Without You songbird will be absent from this year’s event after she revealed that her attendance was cancelled.

She was scheduled to perform at the concert a duet by Alexis Ffrench – a composer of classical and soul music.

BBC One, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3 will be broadcasting the Coronation Concert live tonight at 8pm from the East Lawn Windsor Castle.

Kirsty will front the TV coverage.

Singer Freya Ridings is too sick to perform at the show tonight

Freya Riddings will not be performing at tonight's show.
Zoe told her followers on Twitter: "The sickness bug has got me"

Zoe posted on Twitter that she was sick.

Within 90 minutes of major UK cities, you can find a Viking village complete with stone cottages and secret beaches.

