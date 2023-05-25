Heidi Klum stole the show in Cannes wearing a revealing dress with large wings

HEIDI KLUM looked stunning as she walked the Cannes red carpet today.

The 49-year old wore an extremely daring dress in yellow with cutout details on the chest, and splits at the thighs.

Heidi Klum looked incredible in yellow at Cannes

5

Heidi Klum in Yellow at CannesCredit: EPA
The star put on a busty display

5

Star put on an obscene displayCredit: EPA

Adding even more drama, Heidi’s stunning yellow frock featured a wing like detail, which she showed off as she spread her arms.

Heidi made a dramatic entrance at a Cannes Film Festival screening of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant.

As she posed on the carpet, she almost had a wardrobe failure as her assets were not contained.

The German-American model, a panellist on America’s Got Talent, recently told how she has no desire to slow down as she approaches 50 and is still happy with her body.

Closer reported: “I always felt good about my body. I have always been confident. I am still very much so.

“[But] I wouldn’t go to the gym in a sports bra and little shorts – I feel like everything’s jiggling around.

When you hit 40, your metabolism will change. Although I had always believed that it wouldn’t happen to myself, this is now happening. When I indulge in more food, I need to do more exercise.

Heidi has even expressed that she was able to a Desire to have a 5th childIt was her first time with Tom Kaulitz.

She stated: “Wanting something and making it possible is two separate things. Just a couple of months away, we will be celebrating our 50th birthday. As you age, things become more difficult.

But would I really want it?” “Sometimes I do think yes.”

The model really wowed in the dress

5

This model looked amazing in this dressCredit: Getty
She put on quite the show

5

She was a real show-stopperRex
Heidi's dress featured yellow wings

5

Heidi’s dress features yellow wingsCredit: EPA

