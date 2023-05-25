Major new BBC shows have been announced, including five comedies that will be re-released in massively revamped versions.

BBC announces a large line-up comedy shows, including five that are returning as well as five brand new series.

Bad Education is returning for its fourth series of six episodes. The show, which once featured Jack Whitehall, even inspired a movie based on it, was first broadcast in the UK.

3 BBC will bring back the long-running Bad Education Credit: BBC

3 Diane Morgan’s Mandy will also return to the screen. Credit: BBC

Mandy will return, with Diane Morgan in the role of the disaster area chain-smoking.

Romesh Ranganathan’s Avoidance, following the lives of the dysfunctional Nadar family, is to return too.

Peacock has a three-part successful pilot featuring Andy Peacock, a personal trainer. Now the series will be a complete one.

Finally, Ellie White and Natasia Demetriou’s sketch show Ellie & Natasia will be back for six more episodes.

Today, BBC Director of Comedy Jon Petrie announced the news at the Corporation’s Comedy Festival in Cardiff.

The BBC is the UK’s largest single investor of original comedy content.

“We’re so proud of the depth and range of our offerings which champion British creativity and I’m delighted to announce five brand new shows and five much-loved returning series.”

David Mitchell’s Ludwig, a comedy by the comedian David Mitchell is among the premieres.

The star of Would I Lie to You? Star plays a missing man who takes on the identity of an identical twin.

Elsewhere, Spent stars Michelle de Swarte as Mia, a former catwalk model who’s gone on the run.

There is also family sitcom Things You Should Have Done created by Lucia Keskin and Dinosaur, with Ashley Storrie as an autistic woman asked to be her best friend’s maid of honour.

Mammoth stars Mike Bubbins as a PE teacher thought to have been killed in an avalanche on a school trip in 1979 but brought back from the dead and returned to a school in modern day Cardiff.

A big comedian promises “big laughs.” With quite a big moustache.”