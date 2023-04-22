Ghosted was filmed in which locations? Filming locations for the action rom-com Ghosted explored

Apple TV+’s latest romantic comedy is more than just entertaining. Ghosted is a hilarious global adventure that takes the audience on an amazing journey. Many are curious about where this film was shot.

Ghosted is a story about two people who have opposite personalities, Cole and Sadie. They are brought together for an action-packed international adventure. Apple TV+’s movie is as full of action as it will be comedy. As the title of the film implies, Sadie “ghosts” Cole shortly after they meet. But circumstances force the two back together.

The Notable Actor Chris Evans Cole is a modest, humble farmer with a modest background. Ana De Armas is cast as the mysterious Sadie, alongside Evans.

Apple TV+ is set to launch the Ghosted streaming service on Friday, 21 April 2023.

Ghosted was filmed in which country?

Filming took place in Atlanta, Georgia as well as Washington DC, England, and other locations. The principal photography began in February 2022, and ended 3 months later, in May 2022.

Most of the filming occurred in the Atlanta metro area, Georgia. Key sequences of the film were filmed near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Internation Airport.

Ghosted production was shot in Washington D.C. and other places outside of Atlanta.

In Ghosted, the characters are shown visiting London in England. To capture the real British background, cast and crew flew to London and filmed on location. London has been the location of choice for many productions both action-packed and romcom. London is a popular filming location for many productions, from the James Bond series to the Bridget Jones trilogy.

Ghosted promises to be “enormous fun”

Interview Dexter Fletcher shares his thoughts on the making of Ghosted with Movie Web.

When reflecting on his choice of lead actors, Fletcher stated, “What’s great about Chris is that he and Ana are great friends.” He further added:

“I was gifted in that respect as the director because I just had to exploit that great friendship, and see how they gelled together, which they really do.”

The director went on to claim how both himself and the actors had “enormous fun” which “translates well in the film”. Fletcher stated that fun is a cornerstone to any romantic comedies, and he made it a priority.

Apple TV+ has Ghosted available for streaming now.