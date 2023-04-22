Tickets and presale options for 2023 concert

Lana Del Rey has been confirmed as the final headliner of 2023 BST Hyde Park in London so let’s jump in and find out details about the presale and tickets.

In a Twitter post on Friday (April 21, 2023), BST Hyde Park announced Lana as the final headlining musician of this year’s festival after details about the event were confirmed earlier this year.

Lana will join other highly-anticipated acts and musicians this summer, which include the likes of Take That, Pink, and Billy Joel.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 BST Hyde Park and how to get presale tickets to see Lana Del Rey.

Lana Del Rey BST Hyde Park: Presale

American Express cardholders have first dibs on presale tickets with an exclusive presale that kicked off at 10 am BST on Friday, April 21.

Everyone else, can head to BST Hyde Park’s website and complete a presale signup form in order to gain access to the ticket sale.

The presale will begin at 10 am on Tuesday, April 25, and will be live until 9 am on Thursday, April 27.

You will need to register by 00:30 on Monday, April 24 as you might otherwise not receive an email with the details, as festival organizers have clarified.

You can sign up for the presale on BST Hyde Park and we recommend checking out the festival’s Twitter account for more details and regular updates.

Lineup, when and where is the concert

Lana will join previously confirmed acts and singers in this year’s lineup which include Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Guns N’ Roses, and Blackpink.

Fans will also see performances from Take That, Pink, and Billy Joel. Lana will perform on July 9 at London’s Hyde Park. Here’s the full lineup and dates:

Lana’s new album

Before she heads to Hyde Park, Lana will perform on the Other Stage at Glastonbury 2023 with other confirmed acts like Elton John, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, and Arctic Monkeys.

Lana released her ninth studio album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd back in March, a 16-track project with the songs Sweet, The Grants, Fingertips, Peppers, and Fishtail.

The album includes collaborations with Jack Antonoff, Father John Misty, Jon Batiste, Syml, Riopy, and Tommy Genesis.