The ultra-rare Tyler The Great Warrior cards listed on eBay have received over $150k in bids

A very rare Tyler The Great Warrior trading card listed on eBay has attracted a lot attention. It has received bids of over $150k in less than an hour.

The Yu-Gi-Oh Tyler The Great Warrior Card was put on auction for the first time ever, April 19, and has since received multiple bids.

The social media is going crazy over this card, which has been classified as ultra-rare.

Tyler The Great Warrior cards are up for sale on eBay

It was auctioned on 19 April, after years of waiting. Tyler Gressle had received the card in 2005.

This ultra-rare, grade 7 card received bids of over $150k in just a few days. YouTuber Alex Cimo discussed the auction first in his most recent Video.

Tyler revealed to the reader that Kazuki Tahashi created the two drawings and Tyler could choose which one he preferred.

The card is part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s project. It was created after Tyler was diagnosed with undifferentiated sarcoma (rare liver cancer) at 14 years old. When Tyler was first diagnosed in 2022, there were only 200 reported cases.

Look at Tyler Gressle’s story

Tyler had a rare type of liver cancer. Due to this, "25 percent of his liver, his gall bladder, and 6 inches of his intestine" were surgically removed.

Tyler’s case was similar to one that the doctors treated before, and so they could help him by treating Tyler successfully.

During Tyler’s treatment at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he was given the chance to create a unique card. Tyler showcased some of his designs that were then incorporated in the sketches by Kazuki.

Tyler was also able to speak with the voices of Yugi, Dan, Seto and Eric Stuart.

Update on His Status in 2023

Tyler has improved greatly and decided to give the card away in hopes of it finding a good home.

This money will help him support his family and his business. He’ll also use it to give back to his local community. Tyler was reluctant to give up a special card that had been cherished by him for 15 years, but he believes that the card will find a new home.