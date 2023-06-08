Get two months FREE Kindle Unlimited when you sign up for June

AMAZON, known for its flash sales and price reductions, is currently offering a special on the eReading subscription service.

Sign up for Kindle Unlimited and get two free months of Kindle Unlimited.

1 Kindle Unlimited is now offering two free months of reading. Amazon

We love Amazon when it comes to big savings, and this promotion is one of the best we’ve seen so far.

Sign up now for Amazon’s digital book subscription to get a FREE eBook. Two months free of Kindle Unlimited – saving you £15.98.

When the promotion ends you can choose to continue, costing £9.49 per month, or cancel if you decide the subscription isn’t for you.

Over the next two months you’ll be spoilt with choice. You can choose from over one million titles, including e-books and audiobooks.

E-books can be a more affordable alternative to paperbacks, even though reading can become an expensive hobby.

The beauty of Kindle Unlimited is that at £9.49 a month you can read or listen to as many titles as you like and continue to save while enjoying access to a library of millions of books at your fingertips.

Despite its name, the Kindle Reading App can be downloaded on virtually any device.

Amazon also has a range of tablets, e-readers and smart speakers on sale. Check out our Amazon Deals Page to see the latest offers.

Make the most out of this Kindle Unlimited offer while you can.