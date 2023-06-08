Ryanair passenger shows sneaky trick to avoid having to pay for beverages on a plane – not all agree.

A PASSENGER reveals how she avoided having to pay for drinks while on a Ryanair plane – and not everyone is in agreement with her.

Spending money on drinks can prove expensive.

4 The woman who avoided paying for the water on her Ryanair flight revealed what she did.

4 She refused to buy a whole bottle

Rachael, a TikTok customer from Ireland, didn’t wish to pay extra for water on a low-cost airline flight.

She explained it on Her social media: “I was thirsty but I didn’t want to pay €3.00 for water.”

She then recorded herself holding a large plastic cup that had two ice-cubes in.

She then consumed the tiny amount of water created by them.

In the caption, she added: “No reason why water has to be so costly.”

Rachael, a Daily Dot reporter, said that the water served on Ryanair planes should be complimentary as some passengers suffer from cabin pressure and “motion sickness.”

She said: “They don’t allow us to bring our own liquids on the plane.

The least that they could do was make it available for free, or at a lower price than you’d pay for it in a local store.

Some people on TikTok They also shared some of their favorite hacks that they use to get water for free.

A person said:Next When you tell someone you are feeling sick, they will give you a bottle of water. (Well whenever I get plane sick I ask& always get).”

One person told me: “Always take an empty bottle with you when traveling, as there are usually places where they can be refilled at the airport.”

A third simply said: “A hack we didn’t know we needed.”

Not everyone is convinced.

Someone else commented: “You haven’t hit rock bottom until you’ve had just ice in a cup and let it melt.”

Another agreed: “It’s never that deep just buy the water.”

A third wrote: “Maybe don’t take a flight if you can’t afford 3€ for water.”

