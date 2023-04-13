Get IMAX Tickets for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Finale.

HITC explains the best way to receive IMAX tickets free of charge for Star Trek: Picard’s season 3 finale.

Sci-fi has endless potential, and Star Trek is perhaps the best example of that.

Original episode was first shown in February 1965. The rest of history is a series of films and TV shows making it one of the most beloved properties of pop culture. Star Trek: Picard is a good example of this.

In 2020, Akiva Goldsman created the US TV series. Kirsten Beeyer, Kirsten Boyer and Alex Kurtzman also produced it. The show brought back Patrick Stewart, who plays the title role of Jean-Luc Picard.

We’re now approaching the season 3 finale but it turns out there is an opportunity to see it on the big screen before it’s streaming. With that in mind, here’s how to get free IMAX tickets for Star Trek: Picard.

Picard Finale: How can I get free IMAX tickets to Star Trek?

You can get free tickets at 10 participating IMAX theatres to see Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Finale in Theaters.

You can enter your zip code to narrow your search and find screenings closest to you.

This event will take place Wednesday, April 19, 2023. That’s the same day as the Paramount+ installment premieres.

Picard enthusiasts will need to sign up quickly to the waiting list to ensure availability. You will also be notified when additional passes are available.

The finale of season 3 is the tenth and final episode. It is called The Last Generation. Terry Matalas directed it, as he did the same for the episode before. The episode can be viewed on-demand by those who are not able to attend.

Picard Season 3 Finale in IMAX Theaters

Here’s a listing of all 10 theatres showing the final event, along with the time they start:

AMC Avenue Forsyth 12, Atlanta, GA (09:15)

AMC Oakbrook Center 12, Chicago, IL (08:15)

AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX in Dallas-Ft Worth, TX (8:15 pm)

AMC The Grove 14, Los Angeles, CA (9:30 pm)

AMC Lincoln Square 13 New York, NY (9.15pm)

AMC Altamonte Mall 18, Orlando, FL (09:15)

AMC Desert Ridge 18 Phoenix, AZ (6:00 pm)

AMC Metreon 16 IMAX San Francisco CA (6:15pm)

AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 Seattle, WA (6:00 pm)

AMC Loews Georgetown14 in Washington DC (9.15 PM)

‘There’s not a lot of stopping’

Terry Matalas was the Picard Showrunner. Interviewed Collider and weighed in on the last two episodes.

“There’s not a lot of stopping, like, ‘Hey, haven’t seen you in a while.’ There’s none of that. There are, however, scenes with individual characters. There’s a really nice moment in the next episode with Data and Picard that is, I think, lovely.”

He added: “There’s an intense Troi, Beverly, and Picard scene. Data and Geordi have a whole lot in these final two hours.”

