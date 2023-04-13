Prices and how to purchase tickets

One of America’s most anticipated music festivals Rolling Loud Miami is making a comeback in 2023 – here is what you need to know about the ticket prices and lineup.

The festival’s organisers recently released the lineup for this year and it includes big names like Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage and more.

The three day festival is set to take place between July 21 and 23 at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium. As the date approaches, fans are extremely excited for Rolling Loud Miami 2023 and keen to get their hands on tickets – here’s how you can do that and what the prices are.

Rolling Loud Miami Tickets 2023 – Where can you buy?

Tickets for the festival are now available from the official site. You can purchase tickets here frontgatetickets.com The sale will begin Friday, April 14th at 10 am. ET.

Official ticket prices revealed on Rolling Loud’s instagram are as follows:

General admission: $329+fees

GA+ : $549+fees

VIP: 649+ Fees

VIP munchies: $1049+fees

If you want to be ahead of the crowd and get your festival tickets, then Vivid Seats, Stubhub, or Seat Geek are all good options. All three sellers currently have tickets for sale.

What are the ticket prices for Rolling Loud 2023

On Seat Geek a one day general admission pass Start 379 You can get the VIP or GA Plus Pass for as much as $1,053 or $1525.

The three-day general admission pass for Vivid Seats is available Start At $360 The price for a VIP Row Pass is $6396.

Stubhub is the final stop. Check out these lists Three-day passes start at $373

A look at this year’s epic lineup

Friday, July 21, 2009

Playboi carti will headline the Festival’s Day 1. You will also see other A-list artists like Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Key Glock, Ice Spice, Pinkpantheress, and many others.

Saturday, July 22, 2012

Travis Scott is the Rolling Loud Miami Day 2’s headliner. Travis Scott will be joined by GloRilla City Girls, GloKeef and Trippie redd.

Sunday, 23rd July

ASAP Rocky will headline the third day. Don Toliver will be joined by Offset, Polo G and Latto, as well as Bryson Tiller and Offset.

Rolling Loud posted this video Full list Instagram photo of their lineup