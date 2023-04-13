SNL’s Best Hosts of All Time

It’s difficult to believe, as with Carrie Fisher and Betty White hosting “SNL”, that Betty White hosted the show only once in 2010. The reason it took so long seems to have no rhyme or explanation. Moore’s “Mary Tyler Moore Show” stars, Ted Knight and Ed Asner were all hosts, as was Bea Arthur (her fellow “Golden Girl”) Bea Arthur. White hosted the show in 2010, perhaps because she was having a third/fourth/fifth successful career and was considered the best old lady on the internet. In her monologue she explains that she’s been hosting live television since 1952. She thanks Facebook for the opportunity to host “SNL.”

White was present as the mother of MacGruber’s characters in this show’s Mother’s Day episode. Maharelle’s singing sisters, Finger LakesTerri, soft-spoken NPR host Terri and Margaret Jo of “The Delicious Dish”, (a return Molly Shannon or Ana Gasteyer). Sally O’Malley, Shannon’s high-schooler 50 year old daughter, is seen strutting around in a wild wig. She’s right there with Kenan Thompson’s film-obsessed prison prisoner. The episode features hilarious cameos by Shannon, Gasteyer and Tina Fey. Also, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph appear. They clearly love the opportunity to have fun with White.