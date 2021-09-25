Full list of Netflix movies in October 2021

We recently ran through the full slate of new content coming to Netflix in October, so you know the month is packed from start to finish. We also showcased all the new Netflix original movies and series coming next month. Needless to say, there are countless hotly anticipated Netflix originals set to premiere in the coming weeks. Of course, Netflix subscribers also really love to see all the new films set to debut in the month ahead. With that in mind, we’ve decided to highlight every single one of the new movies set to hit Netflix in October 2021.

Netflix movies October 2021: Everything coming next month

There are a whopping 46 new movies hitting Netflix on October 1st along. Can you believe that? Six of them are new Netflix originals and the rest are movies that have been licensed from other studios. There are definitely some fan-favorites in there though, like The Cave, A Knight’s Tale, As Good As It Gets, Gladiator, The Karate Kid, The Professional, Malcolm X, Titanic, Tommy Boy, and more. Of course, the big news on October 1st is the premiere of The Guilty, the gritty new Jake Gyllenhaal movie that everyone is talking about.

The rest of October remains strong, with plenty of scary movies coming ahead of Halloween. Then, towards the end of the month on October 28th, we arrive at the movie everyone is waiting for. That’s right, we’re talking about Army of Thieves, the prequel to Zack Snyder’s smash hit Army of the Dead. People are so excited for this movie… let’s hope it lives up to the hype.

Scroll down for the full list of all 91 new movies coming to Netflix in October 2021. We’ve also included links to all the Netflix original movies so that you can set reminders for the ones you want to watch. If you do decide to set a few reminders, rest assured that those titles will be added to your list automatically as soon as they’re released next month.

Streaming October 1st

A Knight’s Tale

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪

An Inconvenient Truth

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱

Ghost

Gladiator

The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY

Serendipity

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Step Brothers

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Swallow — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Streaming October 3rd

Streaming October 5th

Streaming October 6th

Streaming October 8th

Streaming October 9th

Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Insidious: Chapter 2

Streaming October 11th

Streaming October 12th

Streaming October 13th

Streaming October 14th

Streaming October 15th

Streaming October 16th

Streaming October 19th

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

Streaming October 20th

Streaming October 21st

Streaming October 22nd

Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 24th

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Streaming October 25th

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Streaming October 27th

Begin Again

Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

Streaming October 28th

The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇱

Streaming October 29th

Release Date TBD

A World Without — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Want to see Netflix’s new movie released from other recent months to make sure you didn’t miss anything? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix’s new movies in September 2021

There were a whopping 34 different movies that were released on Netflix on September 1. That’s right… we’re only talking about one day! The list included a bunch of fan favorites, too. Examples are Blade Runner, the cult classic Labyrinth, and School of Rock. If there’s a number of times you can watch School of Rock that could be called too many times, we have no idea what it is.

A total of 71 different movies debuted on Netflix over the course of the month in September. And that includes both Netflix original films as well as movies that have been licensed from third-party studios. You’ll find the entire release calendar of new Netflix movies for September 2021 laid out below.

Streaming September 1st

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

House Party

Green Lantern

House Party 2

House Party 3

How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES

The Interview

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Streaming September 2nd

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 6th

Streaming September 7th

Streaming September 8th

JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

Kate — NETFLIX FILM

Prey — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Streaming September 13th

Streaming September 15th

Streaming September 16th

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 19th

Streaming September 20th

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

Streaming September 24th

Streaming September 29th

Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸

Streaming September 30th

Streaming Late September

Release date TBD