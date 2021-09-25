Mum-of-22 Sue Radford looks glam as Noel books surprise romantic 29th anniversary trip, with spa, cocktails & NO kids

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford looks glam as Noel books surprise romantic 29th anniversary trip, with spa, cocktails & NO kids
By Brandon Pitt
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

WHEN you’ve got 22 kids, it is important to keep the romance alive.

And Noel Radford, 50, who is dad of Britain’s biggest family, has whisked wife Sue, 46, away on a romantic break to celebrate their 29th anniversary.

Sue and Noel are celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary together with a romantic break away

10

Sue and Noel are celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary together with a romantic break awayCredit: theradfordfamily/Instagram
Mum-of-22 Sue looked glam as she dressed up for the special weekend

10

Mum-of-22 Sue looked glam as she dressed up for the special weekendCredit: theradfordfamily/Instagram
Sue was seen enjoying a luxurious spa day

10

Sue was seen enjoying a luxurious spa dayCredit: theradfordfamily/Instagram

The couple seem to have pulled out all the stops for their special weekend, enjoying a spa, afternoon tea and lots of cocktails without their large brood.

Sue wrote on Instagram: “When your husband springs a surprise weekend away for you for your 29th wedding anniversary.”

The busy mum could be seen looking glam as she dressed up for their time together.

Their hotel even left them a note and muffins as treats for their celebrations.

But despite the incredible weekend planned, Sue admitted she was scared about leaving her youngest, Heidie, who was born last April during lockdown. 

She said: “He’s such a romantic but have to say I’m extremely nervous about leaving Heidie for th first time, especially as she’s breastfed. 

“Please tell me she’ll be ok she does have a bottle if I’m not around.”

However, it seems that Sue is enjoying the break from her whopping family, as she described the spa day as “bliss.”

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 20, Millie, 20, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, two, and Heidie, one.

Sadly the couple’s 17th child Alfie was still born on July 6, 2014.

The family famously doesn’t rely on benefits and is supported by their pie shop business. 

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

The Radfords, who live in a 10-bed former care home, often show off their millionaire lifestyle on Instagram.

This includes having an outdoor cinema, TV bed, new £6,500 fridge, and a £30,000 Range Rover car.

The family have recently opened their doors for Channel 5’s 22 Kids and Counting show, which documented their lives under one roof. 

In the show, Sue revealed they have spent £1million raising their large brood and she has been pregnant for 16-and-a-half YEARS.

Sue and Noel left their 22 kids at home during their break
Sue and Noel left their 22 kids at home during their break
Their hotel gave them some tasty treats to celebrate the happy occasion

10

Their hotel gave them some tasty treats to celebrate the happy occasionCredit: theradfordfamily/Instagram
The couple tucked into a sumptuous afternoon tea, which included scones and smoked salmon snacks

10

The couple tucked into a sumptuous afternoon tea, which included scones and smoked salmon snacksCredit: theradfordfamily/Instagram
Sue and Noel indulged in some cocktails while they were away

10

Sue and Noel indulged in some cocktails while they were awayCredit: theradfordfamily/Instagram
Sue revealed that Noel booked the trip as a romantic surprise, but admitted she was nervous about leaving one-year-old Heidie

10

Sue revealed that Noel booked the trip as a romantic surprise, but admitted she was nervous about leaving one-year-old HeidieCredit: theradfordfamily/Instagram
Sue and Noel enjoyed a full English breakfast to kick off the festivities

10

Sue and Noel enjoyed a full English breakfast to kick off the festivitiesCredit: theradfordfamily/Instagram
Their spa break looked blissful, with a large pool and loungers

10

Their spa break looked blissful, with a large pool and loungersCredit: theradfordfamily/Instagram

We shared inside Britain’s biggest family the Radford’s swanky garden where 22 kids can enjoy sun loungers, hot tub and play area.

In other news from the Radford’s, the family gets even bigger as mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces the birth of another grandchild.

Plus mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals the secret hack she uses to keep the kids busy so she can get chores done.

Stunned mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals that her little kids have ALREADY destroyed the brand new wall at her ‘millionaire’s mansion’

Latest News

Previous articleThe Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s Love of Dogs Have Made an Ordinary Shelter Dog a Member of the Royal Family
Next articleFull list of Netflix movies in October 2021

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder