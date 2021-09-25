The Truth About Harry And Meghan Meeting With Chelsea Clinton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to New York City, visiting the World Health Organization (WHO), located in the United Nations building, according to the Daily Mail. On September 23, they met with Chelsea Clinton and others to discuss how to get universal access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Instagram, the couple shared details about their collaboration with the WHO and added in the caption: ​​”For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further.” The couple also released a joint statement about their meeting with Clinton and other public health leaders. “In this room, we had a number of the foremost leaders on public health, pandemic preparedness, scientific progress, and community building,” they said, according to the Daily Mail.

“Today’s meeting was a much-appreciated opportunity to learn from some of the most-respected experts who are working tirelessly to end this pandemic. Building on ongoing conversations we’ve had with global leaders over the past 18 months, today further reinforced our commitment to vaccine equity.” Harry and Meghan added, “We’re so encouraged by the spirit of collaboration we heard throughout our conversation and are eager to do our part.”