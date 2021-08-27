Friends Spellbound After Watching Footage Of Their Night Camping!!

Two campers were shocked after witnessing something unusual when they played back the footage from their recent “fun trip”. A sudden glimpse of something lurking in the shadows grabbed their attention.

Night camping rolled in some deadly incidents has been one of the hottest topics of movies and series for a long. But how would someone cope with these situations in real life? Sounds scary, right? This was the same of two campers who got a deep shock witnessing something scary.

Recently a TikTok user (under username @carterbooth) shared a clip of him and his friend enjoying a fun-loaded camping experience at night in the wild. While they set up the fire and were panning around to record the scenery, they realized they were not alone.

The TikToker in his recent video highlighted how he went camping with his mate and spend the night together. However, when they replayed the footage of that night they realized they are far away from being alone. They made a scary discovery while watching the footage of their camping night.

The clip featured the TikToker’s friend breaking firewood. The camera moves upward and sideward to capture the insane beauty of nature, while we see a bunch of pin trees and then the focus gradually moves to oddly shaped rocks. As the camera focuses on the rocks, the shadow of two humans flashed. It seemed that they were hiding from the campers. Although their faces were not clearly visible, the pair identified them as two humans. The TikToker and his friend were shocked at the sight as they believed themselves to be alone there. The TikToker shared the video quoting, “Never been so disturbed #camping.”

The video went viral and the audience quickly reacted to the video. It collected over 260,000 likes and tons of views and comments. While most of the audience could not spot the exact creature, many were shocked to witness the discovery.

A random TikToker commented on the video, “This creeped me out! Glad that you are safe.” While another anonymous person explained, “I don’t see what caused this to be scary. I have seen it a dozen times. Tell me where I should look for this.” The audience tried to unwrap the mystery, picking up different conclusions of the incident. While most of them advised the TikToker to be more careful next time.