Man talks while sleeping, which puts him in a trouble.

A man in sleep utters another woman’s name in front of his girlfriend. Though he denies the matter, his girlfriend intends to investigate it, which lead to surprising facts.

A TikTok user named Bailey hunter took to the platform to share an incident with her viewers between her and her boyfriend. While they were in bed, her boyfriend whispers the first and last name of a random woman while he was in sleep. This raises doubts in her mind which made Bailey hunter investigate further about the woman by searching the mentioned name by her boyfriend on Facebook.

As Bailey searched for the woman with that name, a profile popped up on Facebook. But the woman was married and also a mother which erased the suspicion over his boyfriend.

The next morning, Bailey conveyed about the incident and asked about the woman which he whispered. Then he stated that she was a girl from his high school. This led to unrest in Bailey’s heart. So she approached the person whom her boyfriend was mentioning about.

Bailey also added in her post that she had messaged the girl and introduced her using his boyfriend’s name. Then asked the woman if they have recently talked to each other. The woman replied to Bailey rudely by mentioning that it’s none of your business and you were just his crazy ex-girlfriend. In anger, Bailey hunter had replied that “I am not his ex-girlfriend”. And also added that they are living together.

After this Bailey checked her boyfriend’s call log and found a 45-minute anonymous phone call. After further questioning, her boyfriend denies all the allegations. Bailey understood that her boyfriend was lying and asked him to leave her house.

Many funny incidents happen on the internet and this is one among them which gained the attention of millions of people.