Four steps are all it takes to fix the annoying Android keyboard issue.

ANDROID customers have been informed about an easy setting to help them get rid of annoying features.

Owners of Androids know that the devices are jam-packed with clever features.

These tools will improve your experience by streamlining repetitive processes.

One such feature is the enabling – and disabling – of auto-correction mode.

Android Keyboard’s Auto-correction tool automatically corrects what you type and checks your spelling.

Sometimes, however, autocorrect may render messages nearly unintelligible.

It can also be very annoying if you’re trying to type in your own way – for example, in all-caps, or even using your own spelling for fun.

You can also turn auto-correct off if your computer is having trouble with it.

How to disable the auto-correct

To turn off auto-correction mode while texting, first, you need to go to your Android Settings.

From there, locate the “Language & Input” tab and select it.

Next, click on the Settings icon beside the keyboard you’re using.

Look for “Auto-correction” and click on it.

Turn auto-correction off by selecting “OFF”.

This feature must be turned off now. You can also enable the feature by using the same steps, but toggle it “ON” instead.

Auto-correct can be turned off if you prefer to type in a more natural way. You can still add words into your phone’s dictionary.

Tap an area that allows you to enter text.

Type the word that you would like to include.

Next, tap the underlined word in red.