The UK can take drinking water straight from the tap as a given.

While other countries don’t have these luxuries they did create the first aqueducts. However, Italy is the only country that has tap water.

1 British holidaymakers are attracted to Italy as a holiday destination. Credit: Getty

Is it safe to drink water from the tap in Italy?

It’s good news, tap water is available in Italy.

Tap water is generally safe in most major cities, such as Rome and Milan.

There are actually water fountains all around Rome that can be used to refill water bottles.

A sign would be posted if tap water was unsafe for drinking.

This will be likely in Italian. The water will not be drinkable.

It is possible to get tap water in Italy.

If you are in Italy and want tap water, ask them specifically. They will not charge you extra for bottled water in particular the North.

The best way to remember the expression “Acqua di redineto” is to say tap water.

A good idea is to keep water bottles around and top them off at Fontanella.

It’s a little water fountain you can find in the streets.

What makes tap water so hard to find in certain countries?

Many taps in many countries are contaminated with viruses, bacteria, protozoa and other chemical pollutants that can cause illness.

While most locals are immune to these pathogens, it is possible for foreigners to contract an illness that could cause them to cancel their vacation.

The United States, Canada and Greenland all have tap water.

Many travelers experience diarrhoea when they drink tap water from Mexico, while tap water is unsafe in Eastern Europe.

It is a good idea to bring bottled water with you when visiting these countries.

These European countries were deemed safe by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

San Marino

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Vatican City

The following Asian countries are now considered safe for drinking water.

Brunei

Hong Kong

Israel

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

You can stick to bottled water for other Asian countries.

Oceania is safe to consume tap water in Australia or New Zealand. The CDC however advises against tap water consumption in any other country in the region.