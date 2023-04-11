Rescue team from Lake District was able to rescue Ramblers who had consumed magic mushrooms.

WALKERS who had consumed magic mushrooms were led by mountain rescue teams to their safety.

Passers-by noticed the group of young men struggling and were quick to raise an alarm.

2 The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team rushed to rescue a group young men who were spotted by passing motorists.

They discovered that they’d eaten hallucinogenic mushrooms and were suffering from two of them in particular.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team members eleven rushed to Newlands Valley in Lake District.

The group reached them at 2.15 on Sunday, and they spent 2 hours walking to safety.

Then, they gave their advice as to how long it would take for the hallucinogenic effects to fade.

A rescue team spokesman said: “Two were feeling unwell, including the driver in the party.

“The casualties were walked down and given advice by the team medic regarding the timing of their onward travel.”

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, possession, cultivation or sale of magic mushrooms are illegal and could result in a seven year sentence.

LSD has a very similar effect on mushrooms, and psilocybin is classified as a class A drug.

But campaigners, including Tory MP Crispin Blunt, want the law changed owing to their “exciting potential” for the treatment of mental health conditions.

Blunt has asked the government to treat them as medical marijuana, which was legalized in 2018.