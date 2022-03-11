For low blood pressure, eat a variety of protein types.

Get the Insider app You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

You can lower your blood pressure by adding variety to your diet and consuming different proteins.

Protein is found in foods like meat, fish, eggs, beans, and grains.

Research suggests that adding at least four proteins may be able to lower blood pressure.

Consuming a wider variety of high-protein foods, such as seafood and beans, may reduce the risk of developing a heart condition.



High blood pressure



, according to a study published March 10 in the journal Hypertension.

Southern Medical University, China, looked at data from 12,117 Chinese adult patients. They compared their eating habits with their blood pressure over a median period of six years.

Participants were scored based on how many categories of protein sources they ate in randomized, self-reported surveys. The eight types of protein sources were divided into whole grains, refined grains (unprocessed meat), poultry, seafood and eggs.

According to data, 66% of high blood pressure-prone peope who ate more than four protein sources were less likely to have hypertension than those who only ate one or two protein sources.

However, more protein overall wasn’t necessarily better for health, senior study author Dr. Xianhui Qin said in a press release.

According to the study, people who ate the most and least total protein were more likely than those who ate moderate amounts of protein.

“The heart health message is that consuming a balanced diet with proteins from various different sources, rather than focusing on a single source of dietary protein, may help to prevent the development of high blood pressure,”Qin stated.

A greater variety of proteins can mean more nutrients such as fiber, healthy fats and vitamins

A major limitation of the current study is that the data was observational, which means it suggests a link, but can’t prove that protein sources directly cause or prevent high blood pressure.

Researchers believe that eating a variety of proteins may lead to lower blood pressure. This is because different foods contain different micronutrients. For instance, different proteins provide different essential amino acids, building blocks of protein we need for health.

Research has shown that eating a variety foods helps to support the microbiome. These beneficial bacteria are found in the digestive tract and are essential for overall health. Evidence suggests that fiber, which is found in whole grains and legumes, can be especially beneficial for a healthy microbiome. Previous research indicates that eating more plant-based foods is beneficial for heart health, including blood pressure.

The most recent study found that animal protein sources, such as fish and eggs, can also be beneficial for blood pressure. The best source of omega 3 fatty acid, fish is excellent and eggs are rich in vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D.

While meat has sometimes been maligned for potential risks to heart health, the study found moderate consumption seemed to be beneficial for blood pressure, suggesting unprocessed lean red meat or poultry could be included in a healthy diet.

Researchers found that removing one source of protein did not make any difference in blood pressure outcomes. This suggests that the whole diet pattern is more important than one food group.