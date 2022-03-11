Austin Butler in Early Talks to Play Feyd Raha in ‘Dune:Part Two’

“Elvis”Austin Butler, headliner, is in talks to play Feydrautha in “Dune: Part Two,”According to an insider who has knowledge about the project.

Feyd is the cunning nephew of Baron Harkonnen (played by Stellan Skarsgård in the first film). The role was previously played by Sting in David Lynch’s 1984 “Dune”Film and Matt Keeslar “Dune 2000” miniseries.

Denis Villeneuve will direct the sequel. It is scheduled for release October 2023.

As implied in the final scene of the film’s first movie, “Dune: Part Two” will see Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) continue to train his powers of foresight and mind control under the aid of his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and the Fremen on Arrakis. Chani (Zendaya) becomes both a lover and a guide to Paul as he slowly grows in power among the Fremen as their prophesized messiah; and considering how Jessica’s role was expanded by Villeneuve to give her more emotional depth, it wouldn’t be surprising for “Part Two”To make Chani a hero in her very own right.

Paul’s foresight scenes “Dune”This foreshadows much of the sequel, which will include a bloody war against the evil House Harkonnen to take control of Arrakis. You can expect Dave Bautista, the bloodthirsty Glossu Rapban, to be involved in that war.

Warner Bros. has already established a date for its release “Dune: Part Two”For Oct. 20, 2023

“Dune”It is streaming live on HBO Max. The film made over $400 million worldwide.

Butler broke out playing Tex in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and then got selected by Baz Luhrmann to star as Elvis Presley in the upcoming “Elvis”Biopic opposite Tom Hanks. The film opens June 24th.

WME and Anonymous Content repped Butler.

Legendary did not comment.