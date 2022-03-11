Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrated Mario Day The Best Way Possible

Different fandoms have special days to celebrate. If you’re a Star Wars fan You know that May the Fourth is coming! . If you’re a Top Gun fan then you know Top Gun Day is May 13 (and if you’re a serious fan Even better, you might even understand why ). If you’re a big fan of Nintendo’s Mario then today is your day, because one way to write today’s date is MAR10. Although you may be celebrating Mario Day by playing your favorite Super Mario Bros. video game, Universal Studios Hollywood has chosen the best way for you to celebrate: by announcing its Super Nintendo World opening next year.

Several years ago Universal Parks and Resorts and Nintendo entered into an agreement to bring Nintendo themed attractions to the company’s various locations around the world, and a Super Nintendo World is planned at nearly all of them. Universal Studios Hollywood’s version of the land has been under construction for some time, but no window for opening had been revealed until now. The resort has been confirmed Super Nintendo World opens in 2023 Even so, it still leaves plenty of room for improvement.

The confirmation that Super Nintendo World will open next year wasn’t particularly surprising, construction has been moving along at a decent pace (faster than a Tron roller coaster at least) and there was even a slight chance that the land could have opened before the end of the year. It was still a distant possibility. Still, even if we were pretty sure it was going to happen next year, it’s nice to have it announced officially.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World will be the second Universal park to open the land, and the first in North America. Universal Studios Japan’s land was opened last year. Super Nintendo World has been revealed for Universal Orlando Resort’s third gate The park was originally called Epic Universe. It is currently in construction. Looking for a grand opening in 2025? .

Universal Studios Hollywood’s version of the land is expected to have a pair of attractions when it opens. Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge is the main attraction The popular video game series is now available in a new interactive version. Yoshi’s Adventure is a more family oriented ride that will take guests all over the new land. Both of these rides are already available at the Japanese land. Both the Japanese park as well as the Orlando park will be reopened in the coming months. Donkey Kong-themed roller coaster as well, but Universal Studios Hollywood simply doesn’t have the space.

Fans who are excited for the forthcoming new land won’t have to wait until 2023 for everything. Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that the park’s Feature Presentation retail store will be getting a Super Nintendo World redesign soon, so lots of Mario and Luigi themed merchandise will be available soon.

Although we don’t know much about the year, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood will open in late summer or early fall. The majority of new attractions at theme parks are open before the summer tourist season. While that may not be possible in the end, it is likely that it will happen.